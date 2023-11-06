George Norcross ejected from Lincoln Financial Field after hanging US-Israel flag from suite

George Norcross, a prominent New Jersey businessman, was ejected from Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday night's Eagles-Cowboys game after refusing to remove a United State/Israel flag draped outside his luxury suite.

Norcross, 67, is seen in a video posted to X in a confrontation with a security guard staffer who reached for the flag. Norcross, an insurance mogul and chairperson at Cooper University Hospital, pulled his arm away from security and was escorted out of the stadium.

A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said the Eagles tried to privately handle the situation before removing Norcross, including having Mayor Jim Kenney come from another luxury suite to speak to him about the stadium's flag policy.

The policy states that "signs, banners or other items that are obscene or indecent, not event related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited."

Norcross, a self-described "passionate Eagles fan" from Camden County, told FOX Business that he believed their estimated 3x5 foot flag "would be a great statement to make to the stadium." He believes the Eagles organization and the security firm hired by Lincoln Financial Field should address the situation.

"The Eagles leadership, the NFL and the security firm that conducts the security at the stadium are certainly responsible for these actions," Norcross said. "They're going to have to be accountable for that and answer to the manner of which they ejected me from the stadium, locking my arms behind my back, grabbing me like I'm some kind of thug in the street, it's highly inappropriate and offensive to Jewish citizens because of what we were trying to make a statement for and a simple statement."

In a statement shared to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Eagles rebuked the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, re-sharing a statement issued by the team on Oct. 9 that called the attack "abhorrent acts of terrorism." The team also expressed that Norcross's ejection was due to his alleged physical and verbal abuse towards stadium staff when he was told to take down the flag in accordance with The Linc's signage policy:

"Our stadium policies expressly prohibit signage containing any kind of non-game messaging to be hung from a stadium suite. Stadium staff repeatedly asked Mr. Norcross to remove the sign he hung outside of the suite. Instead of complying with the request, Mr. Norcross became physically and verbally abusive. Mr. Norcross was ejected from the stadium only after his abuse toward numerous stadium staff members continued. He was escorted from the suite level to the stadium’s ejection point, just as anyone else would be after engaging in abusive behavior in violation of stadium policy."