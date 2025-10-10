Nor'easter to bring drenching rain, powerful wind gust to Philadelphia area this weekend

The Brief A nor'easter could have some major impacts on the Philadelphia area Sunday into Monday, particularly in coastal areas. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, rough seas and the potential for coastal flooding. Before the rain reaches us on Saturday afternoon, parts of the area are under frost advisories and freeze warnings Friday morning.



A potentially strong coastal storm is expected to bring powerful wind gusts, heavy rain, and the potential for coastal flooding over the weekend.

Before that storm makes its way to the area, Thursday night is expected to bring our coldest temperatures since April.

Timeline:

A seasonable and sunny Friday is on tap for Philadelphia following a chilly morning that prompted frost advisories in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy but warmer with highs reaching the 70s before showers from the coastal storm move in during the afternoon.

Coastal storm to impact Philadelphia area Sunday, Monday

What we know:

Sunday is when we’ll see the worst of the coastal storm that has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area. The severity of the storm’s impact will depend on the exact track and intensity of the storm, which remains uncertain.

Coastal areas are expected to see the greatest impacts including coastal flooding and strong to damaging winds. Rough surf and beach erosion are also expected.

Storm-force winds and seas of up to 20 feet will be possible on the ocean. The combination of persistent winds and high tides means moderate to major coastal flooding is possible in coastal New Jersey, Delaware and the Delaware Bay.

Coastal flood watches are in effect for those areas from 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday. A coastal flood advisory was also issued beginning 3 p.m. Friday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says we can expect winds to be at their worst Sunday evening. Tropical storm-strength winds between 50 and 60mph will be possible with this system. Those winds will be the strongest in New Jersey and Delaware.

Some areas could see two or more inches of Sunday into Monday, depending on the storm’s track. Areas that see heavy rain could see some flooding as a result. Expect the heaviest rain to fall along the I-95 corridor, and to the south and east of those areas.