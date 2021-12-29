North Carolina toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself on Christmas Day

A three-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself in the head on Christmas Day, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

According to ABC 11, investigators said Aylee Gordon's father, who is a retired Henderson County Sheriff's Office Captain, said his daughter accidentally found the gun in a truck parked outside their house.

"She picked up a pistol and shot herself in the head by accident. We didn't know. She's got a head wound," her father, Tim Gordon, said in the 911 call obtained by the news outlet.

According to FOX Carolina, the 911 caller also said that the child was riding her new bicycle when the accident happened. The caller's wife was going to change the child's clothes when she climbed into the truck and found the gun.

Authorities said they responded to the home on Saturday afternoon on Spicer Cove Road in the Edneyville community.

The toddler was then taken to Mission Hospital via air ambulance. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed Aylee died from her injuries the previous night.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the child (Aylee Gordon, 3 years of age) who suffered a gunshot wound on Christmas Day in Henderson County N.C. has passed away at Mission Hospital on the evening of Tuesday, December 29th, 2021," the office said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

Authorities also said the district attorney and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will decide if any charges will be filed.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was set up to help with Aylee’s medical expenses before she passed.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







