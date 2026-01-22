Villanova closes Thursday after receiving threat against academic building

The Brief Villanova closed campus and canceled all activities after receiving "a threat of violence targeted at an academic building." The university is working with federal and local law enforcement to discover where the threat originated. Residents are being told to remain in their residence halls, and commuters should not travel to campus.



Villanova University closed on Thursday after officials say the school received "a threat of violence targeted at an academic building."

What we know:

University officials said the FBI and local police are investigating a threat made against an academic building on campus early Monday morning.

"While we are ascertaining the validity of the threat, out of an abundance of caution, the University will be closed today and all activities are canceled," they said.

Students living on campus are being advised to stay in their residence halls, while commuters and non-resident students are being told to stay off campus.

Likewise, faculty and staff have been told to stay off campus.

What they're saying:

Villanova said it will increase the police presence on campus to "ensure the safety of the community."

"The FBI is actively investigating, and our Public Safety department has engaged with federal, state, and local law enforcement to investigate," they added.

What's next:

The school will issue another update on the developing situation at 9 a.m.