North Philadelphia nonprofit robbed same day as summer youth kickoff

A community nonprofit in North Philadelphia is picking up the pieces after somebody looted a storage closet where they were keeping their items on the eve of their summer kickoff party.

The thieves went through an abandoned indoor pool and recreation center in the Hartranft neighborhood and broke down a wall to get to the items.

"All the equipment we use to do community events and run a basketball league has been stolen and wiped out," said Catherine Barnes with the Hartranft Playground Alliance.

It was supposed to be a joyous day of giving back for the Hartranft Playground Alliance.

When organizers came by Saturday morning to set up their Safe Summer Kickoff event, they found the looted unit.

"They took our cotton candy machine, our popcorn machine. We had a snow cone machine," Barnes said. "We also had basketballs and jumbo tents, several of them, so we can shade during events. Tables and chairs and sternos that we use to feed the kids."

The storage room is on the side of this Rec center that has been abandoned for over ten years.

"We used to just come in here and always feel free and be able to play, splashing water on each other's faces and be able to have an amazing time with each other," said Lovely Rayy. "It’s like now the kids can’t even come here to play."

Instead, the center has become a place for looters to strip bare and break through to steal and destroy what this group has worked so hard to build.

The Hartranft Playground Alliance is a nonprofit, and the early estimate is around $5,000 worth of property damaged or stolen. They need help to ensure they can give these kids the kind of summer they were looking forward to. Anyone who wants to contribute to help the kids have a better summer can email at hartranftplaygroundalliance@gmail.com.