Easter weekend travel: Philly travelers face higher gas prices, open TSA checkpoints

The Brief Families are preparing for a busy holiday travel weekend with higher gas prices and TSA updates. Gas prices in the Philadelphia region have jumped, now averaging more than $4.14 a gallon. All TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport are open, but travelers face few last-minute flight deals.



Families across the region are gearing up for a major holiday weekend, but travelers are facing higher gas prices and changes at the airport.

Gas prices and travel costs rise ahead of the holiday

What we know:

Gas prices in Philadelphia’s five-county area have climbed by double digits in the last week, now averaging $4.14 a gallon, according to AAA.

Ashley Marie of Philadelphia said, "To fill up my gas tank is like 60-something dollars …that is a lot of money."

Businesses that rely on driving, like Broad Street Movers, are also feeling the impact. "We don’t want to pass the cost to our customers so we try to keep the jobs as low as possible," said Ben and Will of Broad Street Movers.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell said, "This is a big holiday weekend… we r really sandwiched between two spring breaks, as families look to get a long weekend, including today."

For many drivers and businesses, the rising costs are adding up quickly as they prepare for the busy weekend.

Air travel updates and limited deals for spring break flyers

The backstory:

AAA says bookings for spring break flights increased, but most were made before the recent conflict in the Middle East and the spike in fuel prices.

Jana Tidwell of AAA said, "We see Increase in bookings, for the spring break period, but these were booked long ago before the conflict in the ME began and prices. Prices for gases dispel fuel really soared."

Travelers flying out of Philadelphia International Airport this weekend will find all TSA checkpoints open after weeks of staffing issues.

Dave Diamond, a traveler, said, "No lines… my flight actually got delayed, but they moved it for me, so it’s good."

Despite the open checkpoints, last-minute flight deals have been hard to find for those hoping to book a getaway.

AAA says it is unclear when gas prices might drop, with many factors affecting the market.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long gas prices will remain high or when they might start to fall, according to AAA.