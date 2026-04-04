Plane makes emergency landing on I-78 in Berks County, no injuries reported

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The Brief A plane made an emergency landing on I-78 in Berks County. All lanes were shut down in both directions following the incident. No injuries were reported, according to initial information.



A plane made an emergency landing on a major highway in Berks County Saturday morning, disrupting traffic.

What we know:

The incident happened on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 45 in Weisenberg Township, according to emergency dispatch information.

Authorities said a plane landed on the highway, prompting lane closures in both directions.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic impact

All lanes were shut down following the emergency landing.

It’s unclear how long the closures lasted or when traffic resumed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about what led to the emergency landing.

It’s also unclear how many people were on board the aircraft.