PECO workers in Philly threaten strike as contract talks stall with IBEW Local 614

The Brief PECO and IBEW Local 614 are in contract talks covering about 1,500 workers, with a potential strike looming if no deal is reached Tuesday, March 31. The union says current wages and benefits do not reflect job dangers, while PECO says it has made a fair offer and has a contingency plan if workers walk out. PECO is also seeking a 12.5% rate increase from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.



Contract negotiations between PECO and the union representing about 1,500 of its workers continued Tuesday, March 31, as both sides worked to avoid a strike that would be a first in their partnership.

Union and company at odds over pay and benefits

PECO delivers power and natural gas to nearly 2 million customers, and about 1,500 workers are represented by IBEW Local 614.

The union says members’ wages do not reflect the dangers of their jobs, and they have never worked without a contract since partnering with PECO.

The union says, "PECO is still unserious in our negotiations," according to a 5:00 p.m. Facebook status from IBEW Local 614. Lawrence Anastasi, President of IBEW Local 614, said, "Proud to be standing with these people. These are the people that keep the light in this city and the surrounding area."

Nicole LeVine, COO and Senior Vice President at PECO, said, "I think that we’ve given a fair offer. I think negotiations are going well. We continue to make ourselves available. We’ll be here on weekends, if need be."

The talks cover a range of roles, including linemen, customer service representatives, gas mechanics and T&S mechanics. PECO says 2025 average salaries, including overtime, are $243,569.24 for linemen, $117,887.91 for customer service representatives, $146,470.77 for gas mechanics, and $159,548.02 for T&S mechanics.

James McGill, a lineman and union assistant business manager, said, "In this job you never know when you’re gonna get that call from PECO. Comes at all hours of the day, all hours of the night."

The union’s lead negotiator, Stuart Davidson, said he was shocked by high healthcare premiums and deductibles, and the gradual shift to 401K plans. Davidson said, "The company has promised these workers that they will give us the same healthcare that they give everyone else and yet what we found and there’s grievances over it, but we’re gonna fix it at the table, even the foreman that they hire over us get better healthcare."

The union announced plans to seek charges against PECO with the National Labor Relations Board.

PECO’s response and contingency plans

The backstory:

PECO says it has been negotiating in good faith and is prepared for a possible strike. LeVine said, "I don’t know the details of it, but I do know and I’m confident that we’ve been negotiating in good faith. We’ve been available 24/7, even weekends, for any time the union wants to meet and we think that we’ve made good progress."

PECO says if a strike happens, there is a contingency plan and customers will not see an interruption in service.

This week, PECO also sent a request to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission seeking to increase rates by 12.5%.

The company says it offers a strong benefits package and is looking to increase what workers already receive, including retirement opportunities. LeVine said, "They make a great wage and we’re looking to increase what they’re already given, including some opportunities for retirement. You know, I think, you know, we have a great benefit package here at PECO now and I think we’ll be able to come to some agreement."

The union says its members are highly skilled and essential to the company, but do not have industry standard wages and benefits. Anastasi said, "They say we are highly skilled and we are the backbone of this company and yet we do not even have industry standard wages and benefits."

The outcome of these negotiations could impact both workers and nearly 2 million PECO customers across the region.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if a contract agreement will be reached or if workers will go on strike.

Details of the union’s planned charges with the National Labor Relations Board have not been released.