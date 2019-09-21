North Philadelphia scene of stabbing which leaves 40-year-old man in critical condition

article

One man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Cayuga Street, just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, investigators say.

A 40-year-old man was found at the scene with a stab wound to the torso. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.