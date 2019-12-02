North Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured, 1 critically

article

Police in North Philadelphia are searching for a shooter after two women were shot, one critically, in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say police responded to the 2500 block of North 7th Street Monday, just after 6:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

Police discovered two women shot when they arrived to the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was shot once. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

A second woman, also 19, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Temple and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrest have been made.