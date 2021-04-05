North Philadelphia shooting leaves man in critical condition Monday

Philadelphia police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Newkirk Street.

Police say the victim, a man believed to be the ages of 25 and 35 was shot three times. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by responding medics with gunshot wounds to the head, groin, and buttocks.

The victim has been listed in critical condition.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

