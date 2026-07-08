Northeast Philadelphia mosque targeted in arson, city leaders call it hate crime

The Brief City leaders say a suspect is wanted for setting fire to the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center in what they call a hate crime. Faith leaders and elected officials gathered Wednesday to condemn the arson and show support for the Muslim community. The suspect was seen on surveillance over the Fourth of July weekend, but no arrest has been announced.



City leaders are searching for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center in what they describe as a hate crime, according to officials. Faith leaders and elected officials gathered Wednesday to support the Muslim community after the weekend arson.

Community and leaders unite after mosque fire

What we know:

Officials say the fire at the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center was intentionally set, according to fire investigators.

Surveillance video captured a masked suspect carrying a bag and throwing a lit object into the front entryway over the Fourth of July weekend, before flames broke out along the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue.

A nearby food delivery driver called 911 after the fire started.

Condemnation and calls for peace

What they're saying:

"The masjid is not just a building. It’s where we marry. It’s where we mourn. Where our children learn who they are," said Omar Sabir, chairman of Philadelphia City Commissioners. "When a mosque is targeted, every synagogue, every church, every temple should feel it," said Sabir.

Faith leaders and elected officials from across the city joined the interfaith meeting Wednesday, which opened with a Muslim prayer. The event was held in support of the Northeast Philadelphia Muslim community.

State Sen. Sharif Street said, "This wasn’t just an arson. This was a hate crime. This was a crime that was designed to intimidate people from their freedoms of expression."

The imam of the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center said, "What happened here is deeply painful. This is not an attack to the building. But an attack purposely where people come to worship."

The Islamic community says they remain steadfast in their faith despite the arson. "You may burn the masjid, but you cannot burn the hope we have in Allah mercy," said the imam. "Hate against one is hate against all," said another speaker.

Community members and leaders are calling for peace, tolerance and justice as the Northeast Islamic community looks to rebuild.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified the suspect seen on surveillance video. Details about the extent of the damage and the ongoing investigation have not been released.