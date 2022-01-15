Northeast Philadelphia school provides COVID-19 testing for students, families

West Oak Lane Charter School hosts COVID-19 testing day for students and their families.

One charter school in Northwest Philadelphia is trying to get their students back in the classroom full-time.

"We are trying to prepare to bring back all of our students back into the building so we thought it would be a great idea to test of all them and their family members and our plan is to bring everyone back next Thursday," said Dr. Debbera Peoples-Lee

Dr. Peoples-Lee is the CEO at West Oak Lane Charter School. Right now her students are on a hybrid schedule but she wants that to change to in-person full-time.

"We tested all of our staff on Monday so all of our staff is clear, we’re so pleased to know that they’re free of COVID," said Dr. Peoples-Lee

Elle Akouala is a student at West Oak. She brought her parents along with her to get tested at the school on Sunday as well. She says she’s ready to get back in the classroom five days a week.

"Because I don’t have to be at home on the computer, it’s just kind of boring. I miss my friends," said Akouala.

Elle’s mom says she’s grateful the charter school is offering quick PCR testing, especially inside on a blustery and cold Sunday day.

"I think it’s great because I know a lot of people have been having a hard time finding a test so to be able to drive up, we live 5 minutes away, to go up the street to my daughters school to be in and out I think it’s very helpful. And not wait outside!" said Mrs. Akouala.

Ms. Howard is a teacher at West Oak Lane Charter School and she says she understands why the kids want to be back. She said teachers are right there with them in that sentiment.

"I just think having a little taste of their kids half the time definitely makes us eager to have all of our kids back. It’s definitely a different teaching experience being in the building then being home virtual," said Ms. Howard.

The school is hoping to return full-time in-person on January 20th.

