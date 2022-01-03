Expand / Collapse search
NY attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump, 2 eldest children

By Wire report
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
Associated Press
NEW YORK - New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Trump Organization indictment

An indictment against former president Donald Trump's company and its CFO were expected to be unsealed on Thursday.