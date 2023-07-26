Construction crane catches fire, partially collapses in Hell’s Kitchen

A construction crane caught fire in Hell’s Kitchen, with the arm of it partially collapsing and striking a building.

The crane is located on the west side of Manhattan, around W 41st St. and 10th Avenue, near Hudson Yards.

Firefighters worked to get the fire under control, which started just before 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Four people were reportedly injured, including a firefighter. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area. Buildings and streets were also evacuated.

It's unknown if anyone was on the crane at the time of the fire.