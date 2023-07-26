Expand / Collapse search
Construction crane catches fire, partially collapses in Hell’s Kitchen

By Michael Stallone
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Latest information

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti is on scene with the latest.

HELL'S KITCHEN - A construction crane caught fire in Hell’s Kitchen, with the arm of it partially collapsing and striking a building.

The crane is located on the west side of Manhattan, around W 41st St. and 10th Avenue, near Hudson Yards.

First reports

A construction crane is on fire in Hell’s Kitchen.

Firefighters worked to get the fire under control, which started just before 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Four people were reportedly injured, including a firefighter. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Former FDNY commissioner reacts

Former FDNY Commissioner Thomas Von Essen said the main challenge for firefighters is to get enough water on to the actual crane.

Traffic was being diverted away from the area. Buildings and streets were also evacuated.

It's unknown if anyone was on the crane at the time of the fire.