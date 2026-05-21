150 teens found at underage drinking party in Bucks County; homeowners charged

The Brief Police say about 150 teenagers were found at a large underage drinking party on October 31, 2025, in Warrington. Homeowners Michael Moore and Rachel Moore have been charged in connection with the party. Authorities say the couple tried to control entry with a guest list, but the party became out of control.



Police say a Halloween party with about 150 teenagers led to charges for two Warrington homeowners after officers found widespread underage drinking at their residence on October 31, 2025.

Police respond to reports of a large party with underage drinking

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of Joelle Court at about 9:08 p.m. after getting a report of a large underage drinking party, according to Warrington Police.

Michael Moore told officers he had hired a bouncer for the party, but the bouncer never arrived. Witnesses told police the party became out of control, with alcohol jars throughout the home.

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Police said the homeowners, Michael Moore, 56, and Rachel Moore, 47, invited officers inside to help with the situation.

Officers saw a large bar area with alcoholic drinks and red solo cups, and many teenagers appeared to be under the influence.

Party entry was controlled with a guest list, witnesses say

One witness told police they were denied entry because they were not on the guest list. The witness said the Moores were in the garage, checking names of teenagers against the list before allowing them in.

Police say the party was intended to be controlled, but it grew beyond what the homeowners could handle. The incident highlights the risks of hosting large gatherings for teenagers where alcohol is present.

On May 11, 2026, Michael Moore and Rachel Moore were processed in connection with the party.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on any injuries or if any teenagers required medical attention. It is unclear what specific charges the Moores face or when their court date will be.