At least 24 injured after subway train derailment near 96th Street

At least 24 people have been injured after a train derailed near 96th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a pair of northbound subway trains side by side, half in and half out of the tunnel.

The train had roughly 300 passengers aboard when it derailed. Officials say all the injuries are minor, including one to an MTA worker.

The 1, 2, and 3 subway lines are seeing major disruptions to service due to the incident. According to the NYC Subway, there is currently no 1, 2 or 3 service in most of Manhattan.

As a result of the incident, there are no 2 trains between 110th Street and Borough Hall and extremely limited service between Bronx and Harlem.

Most 2 trains are running via the 5 line between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street.

The NYCT Subway recommends taking the N, Q or R trains for service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

For service between the Bronx and Manhattan, consider the Bx19 bus.

For service in Manhattan, consider the A, B, C, D trains.

Subway officials say they are hoping to have full service restored in time for the Friday morning rush.

