NYPD rescues horse in the Bronx stuck in muddy water

In a heartwarming display of heroism, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) rescued a horse that had fallen into water in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

According to a video posted by NYPD, a 911 call came in about a "horse in the water" near Orchard Beach, and officials responded and assessed the situation.

"Today, your @NYPD45Pct cops & various specialty units responded to the Bronx to safely rescue Bear, a local horse that got stuck in muddy water right near Orchard Beach," NYPD said in a Twitter post on May 12.

Using rescue equipment, the team of officers managed to secure the horse and hoist the animal out of the water. The horse appeared to be uninjured.

In the video, the horse can be seen standing and eating grass, following the removal from the water. It’s unclear how the animal initially became stuck.

A nearby veterinarian was expected to access the horse Friday and check the animal’s vitals.

NYPD thanked its members and the community’s patrol services "for their fine and dedicated work to save this horse."



This story was reported from Los Angeles.