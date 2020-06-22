Ocean City's Fourth of July fireworks, Night in Venice parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Ocean City has canceled their Fourth of July fireworks and Night in Venice parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jay Gillian announced Monday night.

"I believe these are important traditions to preserve, and I had hoped that we would be able to plan for safe events. But with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events," the mayor wrote.

He added, "The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority. I want to thank you all for your understanding. If we continue to observe social distancing guidelines, we’ll all be able to enjoy a fun and completely healthy summer."

Governor Phil Murphy has moved the state into Stage 2 of three. He said Monday that the plans to move to Stage 3 could be announced soon. He also announced an immediate incease in the maximum number of people permitted for outdoor gatherings had been raised from 100 people to 250 people. Indoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity but may not exceed 100 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

