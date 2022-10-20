Off-duty security guard dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar, police say

An off-duty security guard has died after he was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to 62nd and Market Streets just after 11:30 p.m.

Authorities say they found a crime scene with evidence of a shooting and witnesses told authorities that someone was shot.

The victim, 37, was driven to Mercy Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, police say.

According to officials, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say 14 shots were fired in the shooting and investigators believe the man was sitting in a vehicle when a shooter walked up to the driver's door and fired multiple shots.

The victim was a security guard at a bar on the 6100 block of Market Street, but authorities say he was off duty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.