Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police saw a man pulling away from the scene in an SUV that had a trail of blood leading up to the driver's side door, according to investigators.

Officers pulled over the SUV on Frankford and Allegheny avenues where police say the driver got out of the vehicle with a gun shot wound to the neck and told police he was driving to the hospital.

Police then took the 30-year-old gunshot victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that witnesses said the shooting happened when two next door neighbors were fighting in the street.

Investigators believe one of the men, estimated to be in his early 30s, fired at least four shots, striking the victim in the neck.

Small said officers found a man fitting the description of the alleged shooter armed with a handgun on the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police believe the man ditched the gun during a brief chase with police that ended with the suspect being taken into custody.

Authorities hope to use nearby cameras and witness accounts during the investigation.