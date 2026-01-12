Offensive language spray painted on a North Philly church

The Brief The pastor was notified of the vandalism yesterday after Sunday service. The church has been vandalized before when people broke in. Church leaders plan to file a police report tomorrow.



Offensive graffiti has once again marred the walls of Union Trinity AME Church, a historic site on the 1600 block of West Jefferson Street.

Church leaders plan to file a police report

What we know:

The congregation learned about the offensive graffiti and vandalism after Sunday service.

The spray-painted message, which has been blurred due to its offensive nature, referenced God and slavery.

The church has been boarded up since COVID-19, with worship taking place next door at Beckett Life Center.

Renovations are planned for next year to dedicate the first floor to the church and create housing units above.

The church has faced break-ins before, with sacred items stolen.

What they're saying:

"I was heartbroken. I was shocked," said Reverend Tiana Smart-Heath, pastor of Union Trinity AME Church.

She described the graffiti as not just offensive but also containing racist slurs, which deeply hurt the congregation.

The pastor recounted a previous incident where intruders broke in with a crowbar and had a party inside, and before that, sacred items were stolen.

Despite the challenges, Rev. Smart-Heath emphasized the ongoing work with the Union Housing Development Corporation to renovate the church.

The backstory:

The church, closed temporarily after COVID-19, has been a target for vandals before.

Despite its boarded-up appearance, plans are underway to restore its role as a community beacon.

The pastor believes the current cultural climate emboldens individuals to express hateful messages, but she remains steadfast in her commitment to the church's mission.

What we don't know:

The specific motive behind the recent vandalism remains unclear, and no suspects have been identified yet.