Officer, K-9 injured in crash involving unlicensed driver in Trenton: police

A police officer and K-9 were hospitalized after police say a serious crash involving another car occurred in Trenton Thursday morning.

According to police, the officer identified as Officer Perez, was en route to assist a State Patrol officer after reports of a man in possession of a gun with a high-capacity magazine, when he was struck by an unlicensed driver who sped through a stop sign at the corner of 2nd and Bridge Streets.

The police cruiser was T-boned, sending both cars into a residential building.

Both Officer Perez and the other driver were transported to Capital Regional Medical Center.

Officer Perez was hospitalized with a significant head injury, but is listed in stable condition and has since been released.

The driver is also in stable condition with minor cuts to the head.

The K-9 was taken to NorthStar Veterinarian hospital and was treated and released after suffering a facial injury.

"Thursday's accident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in the line of duty. Officer Perez, who was en route to assist with a high-risk situation, showed immense bravery and quick thinking. We are relieved to hear that he, the K-9, and the other driver are all in stable condition and receiving the care they need," Mayor Reed Gusciora said. "Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover from this incident. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our residents and will continue to support our law enforcement officers in their tireless efforts to protect us all."



Additional officers were able to respond to the original reports of a man with a gun and located juveniles in possession of imitation airsoft AR-15 style rifles.

The rifles were confiscated without anyone being taken into custody.