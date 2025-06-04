Expand / Collapse search

Officers injured rescuing person from overturned canoe in Schuylkill River

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 4, 2025 7:39am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A canoe rescue occurred on the Schuylkill River early Wednesday morning.
    • A person was pulled from the water by Philadelphia police.
    • Two officers were injured after slipping on some rocks.

PHILADELPHIA - An early morning row on the water took a terrifying turn for one Philadelphia boater on Wednesday.

What we know:

A man was rowing on the Schuylkill River when his canoe overturned near Falls Bridge around 5:30 a.m.

He was pulled from the water by two Philadelphia police officers, and is said to be in stable condition.

The responding officers suffered minor injuries during the rescue after slipping and falling on rocks.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

