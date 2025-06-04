Officers injured rescuing person from overturned canoe in Schuylkill River
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning row on the water took a terrifying turn for one Philadelphia boater on Wednesday.
What we know:
A man was rowing on the Schuylkill River when his canoe overturned near Falls Bridge around 5:30 a.m.
He was pulled from the water by two Philadelphia police officers, and is said to be in stable condition.
The responding officers suffered minor injuries during the rescue after slipping and falling on rocks.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.