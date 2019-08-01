Officials: 2 injured after tree struck by lightning in Newark, Del.

article

Officials say two people were injured after lightning struck a tree in Newark, Delaware.

The National Weather Service confirms a lighting bolt struck this property on the 100 block of Medley Drive. The force spliced tree branches, knocked over a hot grill and jolted two young men who fell to the ground.

According to officials, a 31-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being struck. Paramedics were able to restart his heart and he was transported to Christiana Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The second patient, a 37-year-old-male, suffered injuries to his chest and leg. He was transported to Christiana Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.