Officials: 2 University of Delaware students screened for possible coronavirus

Officials say two University of Delaware students are being screened for possible coronavirus.

The students, who do not reside on campus, are currently in isolation at an area hospital, according to officials.

The Division of Public Health is coordinating testing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and results are expected in the coming days. Officials stress the risk remains low.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in Delaware. The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, China.

