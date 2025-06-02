NJ Governor’s Race 2025: Here’s who is running in the primary

The race for New Jersey’s next governor is well under way with the primary fast approaching, and 11 candidates vying to replace term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy.

This is also New Jersey’s first governor’s race without the state’s unique and controversial county-line, a ballot design that allowed local party leaders to give preferred candidates prime positioning.

Six Democrats and five Republicans have secured their spots on the June 10 ballot, submitting the required number of voter signatures to qualify as primary candidates before the general election on November 4. Here’s who is running for the GOP and Democratic Party:

Democratic candidates

A former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, the congresswoman now represents New Jersey’s 11th District. Her goals as governor include bringing down costs for New Jersey families, from grocers to housing and healthcare, while improving access to public transportation and fixing aging infrastructure. Sherrill also wants New Jersey to be the "first line of defense" in protecting reproductive rights.

If Sherrill resigns from Congress to run, state law requires the governor to call a special election if the seat opens more than 70 days before the general election.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) questions witnesses in a hearing of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, in the Cannon House Office Building on Fe

A congressman from New Jersey’s 5th District, Gottheimer is also co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He says he is running to be the "lower taxes, lower costs Governow," aiming to address the high cost of living in New Jersey.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) listens during a press conference on new legislation to support Holocaust education nationwide at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. A bipartisan group of House Me

Baraka has been the mayor of Newark since 2014, and is aiming to prioritize economic growth, educational advancement, housing accessibility, and inclusive policies in his run for governor.

Last month, the mayor was arrested outside a federal immigration detention center while protesting its opening. He claims he was invited to a press conference and was arrested on the sidewalk, despite not trespassing.

Ras Baraka, mayor of Newark, speaks during a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and residents at the Training Recreation Education Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Harris is participating in the roundtable to

Fulop is a former Marine with a background in finance, who has been the mayor of Jersey City since 2013. His campaign has focused on "comprehensive and impactful" policies, including affordability and sustainability initiatives, along with "meaningful" government reform.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 11: Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop Speaks during a press conference after a helicopter crashed on the Hudson River on April 11, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people were killed when a sightseeing helicopter brok

Spiller is the president of the New Jersey Education Association and former mayor of Montclair. With strong union backing, he plans to advocate for New Jersey’s educators and students while improving local infrastructure, enhancing community services, and reducing tax burden.

Sweeny led the Democratic caucus for over a decade as the former state Senate president, who "focused on improving the lives of all New Jerseyans." His policies in the run for governor include fighting for workers, disability rights and seniors; lowering costs, and defending women’s reproductive freedom.

Republican candidates

The former state assemblyman came close to beating Gov. Murphy in 2021, losing by just three points. He is running again in 2025 with policies to "make New Jersey affordable again," reform government and "find common ground" on abortion rights.

President Donald Trump endorsed Ciattarelli for governor last month, saying he's gone "ALL IN" on the "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, speaks during an election night event in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ciattarelli is locked in a tight race with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Justin Barbera

The Burlington County contractor made an unsuccessful bid last year, running as a conservative third-party candidate to succeed now-Senator Andy Kim. Barbera told the New Jersey Globe that if elected governor, he would "take executive action to protect gun rights, lower taxes on social security and pension payments, and institute cost-of-living adjustments for police."

Senator Durr, Congressman VanDrew, Gubernatorial Candidate Justin Barbera (R)

The former conservative talk radio host claims to be a "political outsider, the opposite of the career politicians running for Governor." He says he would defend New Jersey from illegal immigration, make New Jersey affordable, and fix the state’s "crumbling" infrastructure.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - JUNE 29: Bill Spadea performs at the Stress Factory Comedy Club on June 29, 2017 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The state Senator served five terms as the Republican Leader of the Republican Caucus in the Assembly. Bramnick says he wants to "restore balance in New Jersey" with several policies addressing costs, safety, and overdevelopment throughout the state.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: New Jersey Assemblyman Jon Bramnick performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on November 21, 2018 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The former mayor of Englewood Cliffs has also positioned himself as a "political outsider" and "unapologetic supporter of President Trump." He plans to work with Trump to secure the border, while lowering property taxes, making the government more transparent, and "protecting life from conception to natural death."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Mario Kranjac (R) and David Lyden attend The American Friends Of The Paris Opera & Ballet Welcome Cocktail In Honor Of Alexander Neef, General Manager Of The Paris Opera at Colony Club on May 30, 2023 in New York City.




