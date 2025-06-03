French bulldog 'Tooty' taken in Delaware burglary

article

The Brief Police in Delaware say a French bulldog named Tooty was taken during a burglary last week. Other items were also taken from the home in Wilmington, according to police. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog should call police.



Police in Delaware are investigating a burglary-turned-dognapping that unfolded at a home in Wilmington last month.

Tooty, a female French bulldog, was taken from a house on the 4100 block of North West Street on May 30th, police said.

Anyone with information on Tooty's whereabouts or the burglary should contact police.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to a home on the 4100 block of North West Street on May 30th for reports of a burglary.

Investigators say a female French bulldog named Tooty was among the things taken from the house.

The Wilmington Police Department shared photos on Tuesday of Tooty in hopes that someone would recognize her.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the burglary or the whereabouts of Tooty should contact police.