Officials: 3 men hospitalized after shooting in Feltonville

Three men are hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Feltonville.

Officials say shots were fired from a car just before 2 a.m. outside of a bar on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue.

A man was hit during that round of shots. In response, a security guard fired back at the car and hit two men inside.

Those men later showed up at Temple University Hospital. The original victim was also taken to the hospital.

All three are in stable condition.

Police are searching for a motive.