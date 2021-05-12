Officials: 3 men injured after shooting in Trenton

article

Three men are recovering at a Trenton hospital after a shooting Wednesday.

According to officials, police responded to the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue Wednesday for a reported shooting.

Skyfox over the scene of a triple shooting on the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue in Trenton.

Officers arrived to find three men suffering from gunshot wounds. No details were provided regarding the age of the men, or the extent of their injuries.

The men were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

