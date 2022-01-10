8 charged in 'wide-ranging' house theft conspiracy, officials announce

Officials announced Tuesday multiple charges against eight people for their role in what officials say is a "wide-ranging conspiracy".

The conspiracy involved the fraudulent obtaining and transferring of deeds involving 17 properties across Philadelphia.

The properties ranged from empty lots to houses. One residence belonged to a woman in a nursing home. These properties are located in Kensington, South and Southwest Philadelphia, and Northwest Philadelphia.



Dominic Tisdale (also known as Shawn Tisdale), Khalif Hines (a.k.a. Brian Kelly), Muadh Abdur-Rahmaan (a.k.a. Ahmir Rahmann-Abdur) and Wahid Redmond (a.k.a. Matthew Victor Black) also face numerous charges including Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and other related charges. .

Cameron Holmes, 31, is charged with Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful taking, Attempted Theft by Unlaw Taking, Theft by Deception, Attempted Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and other related charges.

Racquel Daniels, 27, is charged with Conspiracy, multiple counts of Theft by Unlawful Takin, and Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Forgery, in addition to other related charges.

Tiffany Newkirk, 45, and the mother of Khalif Hines, is charged with Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Forgery, and other related charges.

Jevanna Robinson, 27, and Wahid Remond's girlfriend, is charged with Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Attempted Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Forgery, as well as other related charges.

According to authorities, Wahid Redmond still remains at-large, although he has been charged.

This type of crime occurs all over the city, but more often than not disproportionately impacts disadvantaged communities," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "My office will continue to aggressively and appropriately prosecute deed fraud wherever it occurs in Philadelphia."

Anyone with information that could aid law enforcement in bringing Wahid Redmond to justice should call the DAO's Economic Crimes Unit hotline: 215-686-9902 or FraudComplaint@phila.gov..



To report fraud or other types of economic crime, including scams against elders, crimes against workers, home improvement schemes, and insurance fraud, contact the DAO's Economic Crimes Unit hotline: 215-686-9902 or FraudComplaint@phila.gov.

