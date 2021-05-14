Officials: Car fire spreads to vacant rowhomes in Kensington, no injuries reported

article

Firefighters in Kensington said a fire that started inside a car early Friday morning spread to damage a number of vacant rowhomes.

Crews from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 3400 block of Dilman Street just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

No injuries were reported after a car fire spread to a rowhome Friday morning in Kensington.

Firefighters have not said what sparked the blaze or what caused it to spread. A chared car was parked on the side of the home closely behind another vehicle that appeared to be damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

