Officials encourage Delaware rodeo attendees to get tested for virus

Delaware Gov. John Carney is warning about a possible COVID-19 "super-spreader" event that happened in defiance of state restrictions.

Carney says a rodeo took place Saturday night in Bridgeville, Sussex County.

Around 1,500 people reportedly attended, even though under state coronavirus guidelines outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people.

Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.

Health officials in Delaware are encouraging anyone who attended the event to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) are holding a free testing event Friday (Sept. 11) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Woodbridge Middle School, 307 S Laws St., Bridgeville. This testing event will also be open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required, and can be completed at delaware.curativeinc.com.

"There is significant concern for community spread of the virus as a result of this event," DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a news release. "We want to make sure that everyone who attended that event knows they're at risk. It is important that anyone attending the event get tested as soon as possible to identify if they have been infected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and that they take the steps to isolate and protect their friends and family from also contracting the disease."

Information about current and future testing sites is available at de.gov/gettested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

