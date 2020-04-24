Officials find body of New Jersey boater who went missing amid storms

article

Authorities have found the body of a man who went missing after taking his rowboat into a southern New Jersey waterway shortly before strong storms swept through the area this week.

Sixty-seven-year-old Matthew Conway was found Thursday along the shore at Island Beach State Park.

The Ocean Gate man had last been seen on security cameras shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday as he got on the boat at a local beach and rowed away on the Toms River.

His wife reported him missing a few hours later, around the time severe thunderstorms and strong gusty winds moved through the region.

