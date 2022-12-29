Officials investigate arson after Christmas Eve fire at historic Old City building

article

A historic building in Old City is the scene of arson, according to U.S. Park Rangers of Independence National Historic Park.

U.S. Park Rangers say the fire happened around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.

An officer saw flames engulfing the basement of historic Carpenters Hall.

Multiple agencies came together to extinguish the fire. The fire appears to have been intentional.

"It is really hard to understand why someone would want to do damage to something that is a foundational piece of our shared history and our shared democracy. It’s just sad," Executive Director of Carpenters’ Company, Michael Norris, stated.

The building has been closed since April for a preservation project and was set to reopen in the near future.