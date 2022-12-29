Philadelphia DA's Office to launch new unit focused on carjackings

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is set to announce the launching of a new unit focused on carjackings.

According to the office, District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to make the announcement about the new unit on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say other city leaders will be present at the press conference to detail the importance of funding for the new unit.

The reason for the unit will be to focus on prosecuting individuals accused of being involved in carjackings, which the DA's office calls "deeply concerning threats to the safety and security of Philadelphia residents."

Philadelphia has seen a significant number of carjackings in 2022. In just the first seven months of the year, there were more than 750 carjackings in the city, according to data obtained by FOX 29 from a law enforcement source.

The data found that of those number of carjackings, more than 500 involved a gun. The data also reveals carjackings of nearly 100 delivery drivers and dozens of rideshare drivers.

Authorities say Toyotas, Nissans and Fords are among the most highly carjacked vehicles in Philadelphia, based on the data.

The DA's press conference is set to begin at noon.