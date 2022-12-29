'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say

A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street.

Police say the child was home with relatives at the time of the shooting.

The child was later taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital by family members for emergency treatment and was placed in stable condition.

Police say they believe the child got a hold of a gun and was playing with it.

Chief Inspector Scott Small is urging legal gun owners to get trigger locks, which they can get from police for free, and reminding legal gun owners to lock their weapons up somewhere safe.

Small also says the hospital staff says the child is "very lucky" that it did not strike any major organs.

No other details about the shooting were released immediately by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.