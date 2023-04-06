Officials: Man, 24, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

A 24-year-old man has been critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.

Police were called to the 2000 block of West York Street Thursday evening, just after 8 p.m., on a report of a shooting, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found the man had been shot four times, three times in his arm and once in the abdomen.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police announced no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. They are actively pursuing possible motives.

