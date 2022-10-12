Officials: Man, 42, gunned down and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 3100 block of North Stillman Street Wednesday evening, just about 5 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest, when they arrived.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

An investigation into a possible motive is ongoing. Officials say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

