Officials: Man stabbed coworker in Winslow Twp.; charged with attempted murder

Officials say a fight between coworkers in Winslow Township, New Jersey, ended with one man in the hospital after he was stabbed.

Officials in Camden County said the fight happened about 11 in the morning Wednesday at the Elmtowne Development in Winslow Township.

Two landscape employees got into a fight, and escalated to a point where one worker stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital. There were no details regarding his condition.

The accused, identified as 42-year-old Jose Perez, of Sicklerville, was arrested without incident. He is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related charges.

Perez is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.