Officials: NJ Dunkin' Donuts employee tests positive for hepatitis A

Health officials are warning of possible Hepatitis A exposure after an employee at a Turnersville, New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts tested positive.

The Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 460 Hurffville-Crosskeys Road.

According to officials, the individual worked while they were potentially infectious between May 18 through June 1.

Officials say while the risk to people who ate or drank beverages at the Turnersville Dunkin’ Donuts is low, out of an abundance of caution the Gloucester County Health Department is recommending that they receive “post-exposure prophylaxis” (PEP). PEP consists of hepatitis A vaccine and/or immune globulin and can further reduce the risk of acquiring hepatitis A.

To be effective, PEP should be received as soon as possible, but no later than June 15, 2019. Hepatitis

A vaccine, the PEP that most people will need, may be obtained at your healthcare provider, or from a pharmacy with a prescription. Individuals should schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider or pharmacy. Those without medical insurance that covers vaccines can contact the Gloucester County Health Department at 856-218-4101.

The management of the establishment is cooperating with sanitary procedures and the investigation.