Officials: Person pulled from house fire in Logan dies at hospital

article

Fire officials say a person has died following a house fire early Wednesday morning in the Logan section of the city.

Firefighters arrived at a home on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street around 4:30 a.m. and pulled one person from the flames. It took crews less than an hour to get the fire under control.

The victim, who officials have not identified, was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they reportedly died.

Officials did not say what sparked the fire. No other injuries were reported.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter