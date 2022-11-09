Officials: Suspect sought after racial bias incident against Black Congress candidate in NJ

article

Cape May Court House officials and officers with the Middle Township Police Department say they are investigating a bias incident that took place in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township on Election Day.

On Tuesday, the Middle Township Police Department say they received a notice that there were stuffed animals hanging in rope nooses above a political sign for Time Alexander, a Black candidate for Congress.

A subsequent investigation revealed video footage that shows a woman with blonde hair exiting a late model, dark-colored sedan, that appeared to be a Buick. After exiting the vehicle, police say the woman began hanging stuffed animals from a tree using rope nooses.

Officials are actively investigating this incident, and they are seeking the public's help in identifying the sedan and the woman involved after they say the vehicle was seen parked in the area where the bias incident occurred.

Police are encouraging anyone who may recognize the vehicle, or the driver, to contact the Cape May Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can also be made here.