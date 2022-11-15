Fatal North Philadelphia building fire under investigation

Philadelphia fire officials are investigating a fire at a North Philadelphia building that left several people dead Monday night.

According to the Philadelphia Second Alarmers, the fire broke out at 3100 N Croskey Street in the city's North Philadelphia section just before 10:00 p.m.

Officials say two people were killed in the fire and sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a third person was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported.

Sources also say the deceased victims were identified as a 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman.

Another victim, a 39-year-old man who jumped from a window on the upper floor, is in the hospital in critical condition, according to sources with knowledge of the details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.