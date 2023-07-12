Officials: Police searching for drivers in suspected Camden County road rage shooting; 1 vehicle recovered

article

Pine Hill Police say they have located a vehicle in connection with an active investigation into a June shooting incident.

The driver of a gold four-door sedan recovered by police fired multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun at close range at the driver of a red BMW SUV during a suspected road rage incident on June 11, investigators say.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 1000 block of Cranford Drive just after 3:30 p.m. after a report of multiple gunshots and two vehicles fleeing the area at high speed. No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the identities of both drivers and encourage members of the public to contact the Pine Hill Borough Police Department with information.

Per investigators, the red SUV was last seen traveling east on Turnerville Road towards Berlin-Cross Keys Road as it fled the scene.

Officials warn that the driver of the gold sedan could be considered armed and dangerous.