One of last living Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 101 birthday in Bethesda

By Gwen Tolbart
Published 
BETHESDA, Md. - A major milestone for one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen.

Brigadier General Charles McGee, is celebrating his one hundred and one birthday Monday.

Brigadier General Charles McGee celebrates his 101 birthday!

There was a special celebration for him Sunday at his Bethesda home with family and friends. Last year for his 100 birthday, he flew a jet.

General McGee flew four hundred and nine successful missions over three wars -- World war II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He holds one of the highest combat totals and longest active duty careers of any Air Force fighter pilot in history.