One vehicle ID'd as search for Faye Swetlik enters day 4, search continues for second vehicle

One of the vehicles being sought in the investigation of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik has been identified.

"Thanks to your tips, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has been identified but investigators are still seeking information about the silver vehicle in the photos," the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety said on Thursday.

The two vehicles were spotted in the Churchhill Heights neighborhood during the time Swetlik disappeared.

The Cayce Dept. of Public Safety said their investigators are trying to talk to anyone who was in the Churchill Heights area at the time Swetlik was last seen.

Family members told authorities the last time they saw Swetlik was when she was playing in the front yard of her residence around 3:33 p.m. on Londonberry Lane after she got off the school bust on Monday, Feb. 10.

Family members told authorities that they "lost track of her." At this time, officials said there has been no indication yet that the child was abducted.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities in South Carolina have released photos of two vehicles they say were in the neighborhood around the time 6-year-old Faye Swetlik disappeared. (Cayce Department of Public Safety)

Advertisement

WATCH: POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF MISSING SC GIRL GETTING OFF SCHOOL BUS

Swetlik is described as standing 3 feet, 10 inches tall, 65 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. The young girl was last seen wearing polka dot boots, a black t-shirt with the word "peace" printed in neon letters, and a pink flowered skirt.

Police said the child has a speech impediment and a tethered tongue. She is also lactose intolerant.

Cayce Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456. A tip line specifically for this case has been set up. That number is 803-205-4444.