Online vs. in-store grocery shopping during COVID-19

Many people are turning to online food delivery to avoid leaving the house during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when the order arrives many face the same problem as when they went into the store and shopped themselves.

“I’m not going to do it again. Not for 25 dollars," said Leigh Novack about the delivery and fee. She tried it ShopRite. She says there was a lot missing when her order arrived at her doorstep. It’s because customers still heavily stocking up due to the coronavirus are clearing shelves daily.

"I had ground pork in there. I didn't get any sausage. I didn't get any pork loin (And you don't know till it arrives?) Right. You don't know,” she said.

Novack says she didn't get American cheese from the deli, no eggs or milk in her delivery either. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to her Monday evening back to doing her own shopping. This time at Acme in Bala Cynwyd.

"I feel like if I ordered online you figure they're going to check it out earlier. Maybe they filled up the stores. If they did it didn't matter. I didn't get that stuff," she said.

Three college students out shopping in store tonight say online shopping works if when ordering you agree to let the shopper substitute for what’s not in stock depending on what delivery service you use.

"Whoever picks it up will let you know usually hey I'm picking up your bread they don't have this. Do you want to substitute? Sometimes they'll ask. Sometimes they won't," said Liv Howley.

For Liv, her friends Danny and Kierra whether online or in-store they face additional challenges.

"I have to go from having meals provided for me through the college through my meal plan that I pay for to having to make every single meal," said Danny Ross.

He says that’s an unexpected cost. Overall, if you're not married to your list or usual shopping time you'll find something.

"It's Monday at 7 and there's no lines and I got everything I needed except chicken. If you want chicken you can only get drumsticks," she said.

