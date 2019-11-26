Operation Thanksgiving: Philly police pack hundreds food baskets for families in need

The Philadelphia Police Department is once again packing hundreds of food boxes for families in need this Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Operation Thanksgiving.

Officers from the 22 police districts will be working together to pack and deliver 450 holiday food baskets to families across the city.

Each box is packed with a 12-16 pound turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and string beans.

Members of the department donated more than $13,000 to purchase dinner items for each family.

Throughout the year, officers identify families they wish they could offer more help for who may benefit from the initiative.