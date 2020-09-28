'Opportunity to be a part of the process;' Satellite election offices open throughout Philadelphia

Philadelphia commissioners have voted to open satellite election offices throughout the city, creating easier avenues to vote.

The offices will be open seven days a week and will provide a number of services for voters, including requesting mail-in ballots in person, receiving that ballot, voting and returning the voted ballot all at the same location.

These offices will also be a place where voters can drop voted ballots. A person can register to vote at these offices, as well.

National Voter Registration Day

Any voter can use any of the offices throughout Philadelphia.

Offices will be in these locations:

Center City at City Hall Room 140, 1400 JFK Blvd 19107

Far Northeast at George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave 19116

North at The Liacouras Center, 1776 North Broad St 19121

Northwest at Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave 19128

Southwest at Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave 19142

Upper North at Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave 19133

West at Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N 62nd St 19151

Hours of operation at any of the offices are Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voters requesting replacement absentee or mail-in ballots will not be able to get them at the satellite offices until October 6th.

The city has plans to open as many as 17 of these officers over the next few weeks.

You can find out more about the offices, here.

